Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election?

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Will COVID-19 impact President Trump’s ability to effectively run for re-election? Political analyst Dr. Brian Anderson said it’s too early to tell whether this will greatly affect his presidential campaign.

“The first significant point we have to think about in terms of the election is the next debate between he and Joe Biden,” said Anderson. “Fortunately, the one this coming week is the vice-presidential debate so there might be time for him to get better, but I can’t make that assumption.”

Vice President Pence and the second lady have tested negative for COVID, as well as democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Considering trump and his wife are receiving top medical care, Anderson said it’s possible Trump could make a full recovery.

“I don’t know about the changes in the symptoms in the days to come but the public deserves to have that monitored closely,” said Anderson.

Trump is 74 and is in a high-risk group for COVID complications.

Biden tweeted Friday that he wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.

