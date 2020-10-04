Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 100,488 cases, 3,013 deaths reported by health dept

(KNOE)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 100,488.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 321 new cases and 2 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 823,185 as of September 27. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

