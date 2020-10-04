‘Let MS Vote’ voices concerns over vote for state flag measure

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - About 100 people spent their Saturday afternoon at Lum Cumbest Park, eager to enjoy the day, eat some hamburgers and voice their concerns over the upcoming vote for a new Mississippi state flag.

“It’s about the vote of the people and it’s about the voice of the people,” said Let MS Vote organizer Dan Karr.

The Moss Point crowd is just a small percentage of the group’s more than 7,000 volunteers and 82 county groups.

Let MS Vote is holding a rally at Lum Cumbest Park.



The group wants the old 1894 flag to be put to a vote as part of any new flag decision.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/MyMQNyr3PF — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 3, 2020

They all believe that more options should be available for them to select, instead of just the version chosen by the state leaders.

“The 1894 flag, the bicentennial flag, the Stennis flag and the flag that the flag commission has picked,” were just some of Karr’s ideas.

Let MS Vote also felt that the decision for a new flag was chosen without state lawmakers talking with constituents.

“I don’t have a problem with the flag changing. I don’t have a problem with that at all,” Karr said. “My problem is the legislators in Jackson changing the flag without the vote of the people.”

While the rally was primarily focused on the vote, organizers also wanted it to serve as a wake-up call for leaders in power.

“Whether it’s a flag, taxation or any number of other issues, the people have to have the ultimate say on these issues, not lobbyist, not backroom deals,” said State Sen. Chris McDaniel.

McDaniel joined organizers in calling out lawmakers on both sides that pushed for the flag decision.

“That doesn’t seem fair, doesn’t even seem American,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel also said that because voters decided to keep the flag the same for nearly 20 years, a precedent was set.

“They basically retained that option to decide for themselves,” McDaniel said.

At the Let MS Vote rally, @senatormcdaniel talks about the decision to put a new Mississippi flag design up for a statewide vote in November. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ZAkgUQBMIJ — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 3, 2020

The goal now is to gain approval for a referendum and to raise awareness of their cause through more rallies and other events.

If their referendum is approved, Let MS Votes would need 106,190 certified signatures for their flag initiative to be placed on a ballot as early as 2021.

