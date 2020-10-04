Meridian holds punt, pass and kick competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the perfect fall weather and social distancing guidelines in place, Meridian Parks and Rec was able to host their annual punt, pass and kick competition Saturday morning.

The free competition was held at Magnolia Middle School with athletes ranging from seven to fourteen years old.

There will be another week of qualifiers on October 10, 2020, at Q-V Sykes Park.

The top three finishers from each division will move on to the finals on October 18, 2020, at Ray stadium.

