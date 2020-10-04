Advertisement

Meridian holds punt, pass and kick competition

(WEAU)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the perfect fall weather and social distancing guidelines in place, Meridian Parks and Rec was able to host their annual punt, pass and kick competition Saturday morning.

The free competition was held at Magnolia Middle School with athletes ranging from seven to fourteen years old.

There will be another week of qualifiers on October 10, 2020, at Q-V Sykes Park.

The top three finishers from each division will move on to the finals on October 18, 2020, at Ray stadium.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ole Miss edges Kentucky 42-41 in OT for Kiffin’s first win

Updated: moments ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Ole Miss beat Kentucky 42-41

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Cross Creek Rivalry: Nanih Waiya defeats Noxapater by 41 to stay undefeated

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:41 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Warriors improved to 5-0 on the season with the win

Sports

Football suspended at Southeast Lauderdale High School due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Football operations will be suspended for 14 days, according to the statement

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

East Central football falls to Jones in season opener

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:03 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Bobcats had almost 500 yards of total offense on the night

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:38 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 1, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - October 1, 2020

Sports

Braves defeat Reds 5-0, marking first postseason series win since 2001

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Braves will face the winner of the Marlins-Cubs series in the NLDS

Sports

Lamar girls soccer ready for the playoffs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Lamar girl’s soccer team locked up the number one seed in next week’s Division II playoffs.