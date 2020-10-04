Advertisement

Mississippi landlords to benefit from state coronavirus relief funds

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The state of Mississippi has a few months left to spend the coronavirus relief money that was received to help residents who have experienced hardships due to COVID.

Around 60 million dollars of the $1.25 billion given to the state has been spent so far. The state is required by federal law to have the money spent by December 30.

Representative Charles Young, Jr. who represents District 82 said state leaders met last week and reallocated $20 million to a landlord assistance grant pot. The money is expected to help landlords who missed payments from tenants because of the coronavirus.

“If you have people that have not paid, and you can prove that you didn’t collect rents that were due, you can apply for assistance for up to $30,000 through that landlord assistance grant,” said Young.

Any money left after December 30 will be transferred to the employment security trust.

