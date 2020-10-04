Advertisement

Monday is Mississippi voter registration deadline for general election

By China Lee
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, October 5 is the deadline for voter registration for the general election in the State of Mississippi.

Circuit clerk offices will be open until 5 p.m. for anyone looking to register.

If you are sending in your application through the mail, it must be postmarked no later than October 5. You can find the mail-in application and additional information for voter registration on the Secretary of State’s website.

The general election is Tuesday, November 3.

If you are unable to vote in person you may request an absentee ballot.

Most absentee voters must appear before the Circuit Clerk or Municipal Clerk and absentee vote in person. A few categories of absentee voters may request a mailed ballot. Voters, who are required to be at work on Election or will be out of town, must absentee vote in person. Absentee voters, who are 65 or older, have a permanent or temporary physical disability, or are temporarily residing outside their county of residence may absentee vote by mail.

Find additional information here.

