Political analyst discusses vaccine, president’s diagnosis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The president is one of many Americans who has been impacted by COVID. He says a vaccine could be ready as early as next month.

President Trump was given an experimental drug to help with his current battle with the coronavirus. However, many Americans are left wondering if President Trump’s diagnosis will lead to a quicker release of a vaccine.

Political Analyst Dr. Brian Anderson said the vaccine is in stage three and he doesn’t think it will ready for use soon.

“Stage three can take months, if not well over a year to do properly,” said Anderson. “I think trying to link President Trump’s diagnosis with any sort of news on a vaccine- I think we need to say let’s take a step back and let’s not have one thing force the other.”

Thousands of Americans have signed up for COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.