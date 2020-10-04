Advertisement

Political analyst discusses vaccine, president’s diagnosis

President Trump on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
President Trump on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center(WHSV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The president is one of many Americans who has been impacted by COVID. He says a vaccine could be ready as early as next month.

President Trump was given an experimental drug to help with his current battle with the coronavirus. However, many Americans are left wondering if President Trump’s diagnosis will lead to a quicker release of a vaccine.

Political Analyst Dr. Brian Anderson said the vaccine is in stage three and he doesn’t think it will ready for use soon.

“Stage three can take months, if not well over a year to do properly,” said Anderson. “I think trying to link President Trump’s diagnosis with any sort of news on a vaccine- I think we need to say let’s take a step back and let’s not have one thing force the other.”

Thousands of Americans have signed up for COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

The Tropics have become more active, as we see four potential developments.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Gamma is making it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico but it is forecast to make a sharp turn back towards the Yucatan Peninsula. We have three other possible developments

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s tomorrow with clear skies

Updated: 3 hours ago
This week will be full of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. By Wednesday we start to warm up, but a small cold front will be coming through so temperatures will get knocked back down to the upper 70′s. By Friday we can start to see a few isolated showers in the area that could stick around on Saturday.

Local

Candy Crawl, Halloween to continue in Meridian

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The city is expected to release more information on Tuesday.

Local

President Trump’s diagnosis: will it impact opinions about the virus?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
President Trump’s COVID diagnosis continues to spark controversy regarding the virus and preventive measures surrounding it.

Latest News

State

State leaders discuss their bouts with COVID-19, react to Trump’s diagnosis

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By C.J. LeMaster
Three days before President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he met with Governor Tate Reeves.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 100,167 cases, 3,011 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
So far, 3,011 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

News

Local lawmakers send prayers for President & First Lady

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
Local lawmakers send prayers for President & First Lady

Local

Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election?

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Brianna Bynum
Trump is 74 and is in a high-risk group for COVID complications.

News

Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election?

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Will Trump’s COVID diagnosis impact the election

News

Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
Thousands flock to Highway 15 seeking hidden treasures