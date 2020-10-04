Advertisement

The financial impact of Trump’s COVID diagnosis

Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is causing a brief pause in his campaigning and it could even affect his pockets.

The president’s announcement on Friday that he has the coronavirus caused the stock market to take a slight fall. However, it didn’t impact the stock market as much as it could have.

Summit Wealth Group financial advisor Gary James said most Americans are simply learning to deal with the pandemic as best as they can.

“I think that people have acknowledged the fact that it’s here and we’ve got to live with it,” said James. “Just because it’s the president, Joe Biden or whoever happens to get it, I doubt it will hurt the economy one way or the other.”

James said he doesn’t think the president’s diagnosis will greatly impact the United States as a whole but he did say it could cause a few setbacks for the president’s campaign.

“Could he miss some $1,000, $500 fundraisers? Sure,” said James. “But if you’re going to pay $1,000 to go to a dinner, you’ll probably send it in anyway. So, I don’t think it’ll have a real negative impact long-term on his actual campaign.”

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Hospital as he is treated for the virus.

