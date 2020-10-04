The Tropics have become more active, as we see four potential developments.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Gamma is making it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico but it is forecast to make a sharp turn back towards the Yucatan Peninsula. We have three other possible developments. The next nearest development is a tropical wave near the central Caribbean Sea and has a 40% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms have started occurring over the central Atlantic and has a 20% chance of cyclone formation. The last development has a 10% chance of cyclone formation and is an area of disorganized showers east-southeastward of Bermuda.

