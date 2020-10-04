Advertisement

The Tropics have become more active, as we see four potential developments.

The Tropics have become more active with four possible developments.
The Tropics have become more active with four possible developments.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Gamma is making it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico but it is forecast to make a sharp turn back towards the Yucatan Peninsula. We have three other possible developments. The next nearest development is a tropical wave near the central Caribbean Sea and has a 40% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms have started occurring over the central Atlantic and has a 20% chance of cyclone formation. The last development has a 10% chance of cyclone formation and is an area of disorganized showers east-southeastward of Bermuda.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s tomorrow with clear skies

Updated: 3 hours ago
This week will be full of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. By Wednesday we start to warm up, but a small cold front will be coming through so temperatures will get knocked back down to the upper 70′s. By Friday we can start to see a few isolated showers in the area that could stick around on Saturday.

WTOK

Tropical Depression 25 upgraded to a tropical storm Friday evening

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Depression Twenty Five formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, then on Friday it evening it strengthened and became Tropical Storm Gamma.

Weather - October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
WTOK

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Depression 25 formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning and be named Gamma.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 2nd, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Absolute Beautiful Day!

Sunny and cool Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see sunny skies on our Friday with temperatures only climbing into the upper-60s to low-70s. This will be about 10-12 degrees below average for this time of year!

Weather - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
WTOK

Cold front reinforces chill beneath tonight’s full moon

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Morning chill is going to become chillier, and afternoon warmth is going to become less warm.

News

MSU Homecoming Queen is WTOK’s Weekend Meteorologist

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
MSU Homecoming Queen Shelby Mason