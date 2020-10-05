3 dead in Livingston wreck

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Livingston Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said a truck driven by Rickey Earl Coley, 60, of Bay Minette, struck a car driven by 33-year-old Tyrhonda Deniece Thomas, of Livingston. Thomas and her passenger, 67-year-old Lillie Williams Thomas, also of Livingston, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Coley’s passenger, Veronica Moore Coley, 54, of Bay Minette also died in the wreck.

Coley was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The collision happened on Alabama 39 about 4:35 p.m. near the three mile marker, approximately five miles north of the Livingston city limits.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.