A new tropical development could move towards the Gulf Coast by the end of the week.

A potential tropical storm is in the Caribbean Sea and has sustained winds moving 35 miles per hour. The official track from the National Hurricane Center has it going through the Gulf of Mexico and moving near the Louisiana Coast by Friday as a category two hurricane. This still has the potential to change, and the cone of uncertainty is still large enough that this system could make landfall anywhere on the Gulf Coast.

