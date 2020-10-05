Court says Gov. Reeves’ partial veto was unconstitutional

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled against Gov. Tate Reeves' partial veto of a House Bill earlier this year.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn filed a lawsuit against Reeves in August in relation to Reeves' veto of the bill related to the distribution of money from the CARES Act fund (House Bill 1782).

Reeves vetoed a portion of the bill by marking over the pieces he disapproved with a red X while approving the rest of the it.

Reeves said the CARES Act included $2 million for a hospital that has been closed for years, which prompted his partial veto.

The court ruled the partial veto was unconstitutional and passed H.B. 1782 in its entirety.

