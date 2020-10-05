Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 100,703 cases, 3,013 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 215 new cases and no new deaths Monday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 100,703. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 215 new cases and no new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke626489025
Kemper29415399
Lauderdale212312726074
Neshoba164710612537
Newton80025398
Wayne934215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

