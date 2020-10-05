COVID-19 in Mississippi: 100,703 cases, 3,013 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 100,703. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 215 new cases and no new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 626 48 90 25 Kemper 294 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2123 127 260 74 Neshoba 1647 106 125 37 Newton 800 25 39 8 Wayne 934 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

