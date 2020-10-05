Crack, marijuana, guns, cash seized in drug bust

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs were seized and two arrests were made following an investigation on Friday.

“Over a pound of crack cocaine, five pounds of high-grade marijuana and five ounces of powdered cocaine was found. Several thousand dollars and two firearms were also seized,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Lauderdale County SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of 43rd Ave. on Oct. 2. Darius Powell and Shatasha Powell were arrested and have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

“Both have been charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school. They each have a second charged of trafficking a controlled substance. Both had a $150,000 bond,” Calhoun said.

The husband and wife have since bonded out of jail.

