MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are some beautiful places in downtown Meridian but creeping through the cracks on sidewalks and roadsides are out-of-control weeds.

What is the city doing to keep our communities clean? How do locals feel about seeing this eyesore?

Weeds are springing up all over downtown Meridian (WTOK)

Weeds are springing up all over downtown Meridian (WTOK)

We’ll have more information on this story on Newscenter 11 at 5,6 and 10.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.