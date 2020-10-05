Advertisement

First Responders: Long Creek Assistant Fire Chief Ivan Davis

Ivan Davis
Ivan Davis(WTOK)
Oct. 4, 2020
Long Creek, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we travel to the Long Creek Fire Department to meet Assistant Chief Ivan Davis.

Ivan Davis is the assistant chief of the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He said it all began several years ago when he saw an accident.

“I saw a traffic accident one morning and it was a bad one. It was the feeling of helplessness and trying to do something with no equipment. It kind of stirred my emotion and that started it,” Davis explained.

Davis has been at Long Creek for 20 years. In addition to being assistant chief he also works EMR. He responds to medical calls and is one of the first on scene before the ambulance. He says it truly is about helping.

“When you see people at their worst and you try to make it better for them. It can be someone’s house burning down for a traffic accident. I do the medical side of it too, so I do see that,” Davis said.

Davis' family is behind him and his dedication to helping others.

“They are very supportive. My grand kids think it’s pretty neat. They like to come down and play on the trucks,” Davis said.

Being in a volunteer fire department is all about a sense of community.

“We have a full time job. We can be out all night and still go to work the next morning. If you want to help your neighbors, then join your local fire department,” said Davis.

He will keep up the work with the fire department for as long as he can go.

