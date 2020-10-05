Advertisement

Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta

LEMA Monitoring Tropical Storm Delta
LEMA Monitoring Tropical Storm Delta(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Delta.

The office is making sure all computers, weather software, and equipment is working properly. Although there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, county officials say you should always be prepared when a tropical system threatens our area. Power outages are always a possibility when tropical systems move through.

“If you’ve got a generator, of course have a generator where you can use it. Make sure it’s outside. You don’t want to have it running on the inside of your home or in a closed area," said Odie Barrett, the director for the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "You want to make sure that you’ve got some non-perishable food and you’ve got some water, so at least a gallon a day per person of some good fresh water.”

Also remember that you can download the free WTOK Weather App directly to your smart phone to get weather alerts.

