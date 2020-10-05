Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Delta.

The office is making sure all computers, weather software, and equipment is working properly. Although there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, county officials say you should always be prepared when a tropical system threatens our area. Power outages are always a possibility when tropical systems move through.

“If you’ve got a generator, of course have a generator where you can use it. Make sure it’s outside. You don’t want to have it running on the inside of your home or in a closed area," said Odie Barrett, the director for the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "You want to make sure that you’ve got some non-perishable food and you’ve got some water, so at least a gallon a day per person of some good fresh water.”

Also remember that you can download the free WTOK Weather App directly to your smart phone to get weather alerts.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.