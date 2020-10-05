Meridian man indicted for allegedly threatening judges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - A Meridian man has been indicted on charges he threatened to harm federal judges.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Monday that Donovan Evans, 39, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury on three counts of making threats. He has been accused of mailing a letter to the U.S. District Court clerk in Jackson, angrily disputing a U.S. Magistrate judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit he filed.

A U.S. Marshals Service affidavit also alleges says Evans called the clerk’s office and said he wanted to get a gun and shoot people at the courthouse. His public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.

According to court records, Evans has filed several lawsuits in federal court against the Meridian Police Department, the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and other entities, all of which were dismissed.