MPSD announces Phase 3 plans for return of students

Meridian High School
Meridian High School(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a special meeting Monday to talk about Phase 3 of the return to school plan.

On October 15th, students in grades six through 12 will join elementary school students in returning to campus four days a week with the same start and dismissal times. The school also says all COVID safety measures and protocol will remain in place.

“We’re going to use Wednesdays, which is a virtual day for the district, as a day for additional deep cleaning on all of our campuses,” said Matt Davis, Public Relations Director for the MPSD. “So you know, the campuses are cleaned daily, normally and they are going to be cleaned with extra care on Wednesday’s when students are attending school virtually.”

Students will be able to remain on the virtual school path if they have an existing medical condition or circumstances approved by the district. Students who have shown success with this option may continue to stay home.

Read the letter that was to MPSD school families from Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter:

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

