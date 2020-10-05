Funeral services for Mr. Freeman M. Powell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Freeman Powell, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at his Collinsville, Mississippi, home on October 2, 2020 at age 93.

He was born in Collinsville and although he lived in Georgia and Alabama for a short time, Collinsville was his home that he loved and he spent almost his entire life there. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge UMC and attended as long as he was physically able to do so.

He owned a sawmill early in his life but was a truck driver for over 35 years. He retired from Roadway Express in 1989 and had many fond memories of his time on the road and was especially proud of driving over 3 million miles with Roadway accident free. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially the time spent with his sons at the deer camp. Many special memories were made there.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and had a great love and respect for his country and fellow veterans.

He will be best remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor that remained with him until the end. He could always bring a smile to your face. He was especially proud of his family and shared in their joys and had a kind and sweet love for all his friends and family -- especially the “sweet babies” as he called the babies and children. They would always brighten his day and he never failed to express his love for them. He also had a special bond and love for Miss Lillie, his faithful dog and companion for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Janice, his four children, Choya (Renee), Chris (Lisa), Jana Tardo (Tim), and Carla Snider (Heath) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Earl and Cleonia Powell, a sister, Mary Lynn Darley, and a brother, Raymond Earl.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearer is Archie Scarborough, a longtime friend and wonderful neighbor.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721