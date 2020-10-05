Advertisement

Mr. Larry D. Heard

Larry D. Heard
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Graveside services for Mr. Larry D. Heard will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Jordan Cemetery with Rev. Spencer Richardson officiating.  Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Heard, 59, of Pachuta, who died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at VA Medical Center.  His viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

