Race preview: Demopolis mayoral runoff

Demopolis, Ala. (WTOK) - Two candidates will face off Tuesday in hopes of becoming the next mayor of Demopolis.

Aliquippa Allen is running against Woody Collins in the mayoral runoff. Allen is a Demopolis native who spent some time away from the city and hopes to share what she’s seen in other places to further develop Demopolis.

“I’ve seen places just like Demopolis that are just as beautiful as Demopolis, and when I would come home, I would see the lack of growth in our area,” said Allen.

Allen’s campaign slogan is the acronym R.I.S.E., which stands for restore, invest, support and embrace change. If elected, she plans to do all of those things, starting in the downtown area.

"Downtown is the heartbeat of most communities, especially rural communities, so I’d love to take the opportunity to restore our downtown areas and our neighborhoods especially,” said Allen. “Restoration is needed in both areas.”

Allen’s opponent, Woody Collins, declined to speak with Newscenter 11 prior to the runoff. Collins is also a Demopolis native and is a former city councilman. The winner of Tuesday’s race will be sworn in Nov. 2.

