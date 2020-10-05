Sample ballot: Here’s everything Mississippians will vote for in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Nov. 3 nearing, Mississippi’s ballots have been finalized. In addition to the presidential race, the ballots include a rematch for U.S. Senate between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy, as well as several House of Representatives and judicial races.

Some counties have races for election commission and local school boards as well.

There are also three ballot measures, two of which have been hotly debated.

Measure one would legalize medical marijuana in the state, but there are two choices. Initiative 65 would legalize medical marijuana for people with any of 22 specified illnesses. The marijuana would be sold at licensed clinics. Initiative 65A would legalize it for anyone with a terminal condition to acquire it from a doctor.

Ballot measure two would remove the requirement that the governor must receive the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives districts. Instead, the governor must only receive a majority of votes in the general election.

The third ballot measure is a yes or no question: Should the ‘In God We Trust’ flag be approved as the new state flag of Mississippi?

Before you hit the polls, you can read over the sample statewide ballot below:

