Advertisement

Sample ballot: Here’s everything Mississippians will vote for in November

In addition to the presidential race, the statewide ballots include a U.S. Senate race, as well as several House of Representatives and judicial races.
In addition to the presidential race, the statewide ballots include a U.S. Senate race, as well as several House of Representatives and judicial races.(WCAX)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Nov. 3 nearing, Mississippi’s ballots have been finalized. In addition to the presidential race, the ballots include a rematch for U.S. Senate between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy, as well as several House of Representatives and judicial races.

Some counties have races for election commission and local school boards as well.

There are also three ballot measures, two of which have been hotly debated.

Measure one would legalize medical marijuana in the state, but there are two choices. Initiative 65 would legalize medical marijuana for people with any of 22 specified illnesses. The marijuana would be sold at licensed clinics. Initiative 65A would legalize it for anyone with a terminal condition to acquire it from a doctor.

Ballot measure two would remove the requirement that the governor must receive the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives districts. Instead, the governor must only receive a majority of votes in the general election.

The third ballot measure is a yes or no question: Should the ‘In God We Trust’ flag be approved as the new state flag of Mississippi?

Before you hit the polls, you can read over the sample statewide ballot below:

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State releases Mississippi’s absentee ballot count so far

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The deadline for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Local

Race preview: Demopolis mayoral runoff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
The winner of Tuesday’s race will be sworn in Nov. 2.

News

Crack, marijuana, guns, cash seized in drug bust

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs were seized and two arrests were made following an investigation on Friday.

News

MPSD announces Phase 3 plans for return of students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Secondary students will join elementary students in returning to campus Oct. 15

Latest News

Local

Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Weeds are springing up all over downtown Meridian!

State

Gov. Reeves appealing ruling that overturned partial veto

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Reeves said the CARES Act included $2 million for a hospital that has been closed for years but the court ruled the partial veto was unconstitutional.

News

“Take Your Space”, new trailer donated to city for cleanup efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
“Take Your Space”, new trailer donated to city for cleanup efforts around the city.

Local

3 dead in Livingston wreck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The collision happened on Alabama 39 about 4:35 p.m. near the three mile marker, approximately five miles north of the Livingston city limits.

News

Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The office is making sure all computers, weather software, and equipment is working properly. Although there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, county officials say you should always be prepared when a tropical system threatens our area.

State

MDOC investigating homicide at Parchman prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Bobby Deangelo Hawthorne, 34, was found dead of stab wounds Sunday afternoon.