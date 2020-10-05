Advertisement

Secretary of State releases Mississippi’s absentee ballot count so far

The deadline for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson reported Monday a total of 66,495 absentee ballots have been requested, 61,367 absentee ballots have been sent, and 34,561 absentee ballots have been received back for the 2020 General Election.

That number is as of Sunday, Oct. 4, according to the Statewide Election Management System.

The requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have formally asked for an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from those offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

Click here to view county reports.

As a reminder, the in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received within five business days of the election.

