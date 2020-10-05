Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sanderson Farms Championship

Sergio Garcia won a one-shot victory over Pete Malnati to claim the Sanderson Farms Championship played at the Jackson Country Club this past week. Garcia shot a final round 67 and won for the first time since his 2017 Masters win. Malnati, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015, shot a career best 63 on the final day but started the final round five shots back of Garcia.

“Air Raid” never takes off

It took the Arkansas Razorbacks 1,071 days to finally end their 20-game SEC losing streak. The two touchdown underdogs slipped into Starkville and won their first conference game since 2017, 21-14, over No. 16 Mississippi State. The Bullies were their own worst enemy in their home opener as they turned the ball over four times. MSU ran 20 more plays than their visitors and also controlled the offensive possession time by 13 minutes, but inconsistent offensive play cost them several scoring opportunities. A key injury to running back Kylin Hill early in the opening period did not help on this frustrating night. State competed hard, but sometimes football is about playing smart and doing the little things because they really do matter in the final outcome. State dropped out of the Top 25 and will travel next to Kentucky.

“Lane Train” works OT for win

Ole Miss (1-1) quarterback Matt Corral played almost a perfect game in leading the Rebels over Kentucky, 42-41. Corral made great decisions throughout the game as he hit on 24-of-29 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had a career day as he hauled in eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. The Corral led offense did not turn the ball over. The Ole Miss defense was battered and bruised much of the day as a rugged Kentucky offense ran up and down the field for 559 yards. The OM defense did play well when they had to. They allowed UK to score in only six of their 11 offensive possessions, which is an improvement over week one when the Rebel defense allowed nine scores in 11 Florida possessions. This week, Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Alabama at 5 p.m.

Eagles rise from the ashes

The USM Golden Eagles (1-3) coming off a 42-point loss to Tulane in their last game, found a missing friend last Saturday night in the form of a running game as they downed North Texas, 31-21. The Eagles had not rushed for over 200 yards in their previous 14 games, but on this night the ground game produced 202 yards with true freshman Frank Gore Jr. leading the way with 130 yards and a TD. Another breakout performance came from wide receiver Jason Brownlee, who grabbed four catches for 110 yards and a score. Jack Abraham passed for two scores as interim head coach Scotty Walden gained his first win. The Golden Eagles will be back home as they host Florida Atlantic at 3 p.m. this Saturday.

Odds & Ends

Dak Prescott passed for 502 yards as he hit on 41-of-58 passes and four touchdowns, but his Dallas Cowboys (1-3) lost to Cleveland, 49-38. The former MSU quarterback is the first player in NFL history to pass for more than 450 yards in three consecutive games.

Coahoma, Co-Lin, Gulf Coast, Jones and Northeast were all winners in the opening games of JUCO football.

The lone filly Swiss Skydive defeated Derby winner Authentic in a photo finish to win the 146thrunning of the Preakness.

The MLB playoffs are down to eight teams as four AL and NL teams will play a best of 5 series beginning this week.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.