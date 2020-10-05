Sunny for Monday, watching the tropics later this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We look to see plenty of sunshine on our Monday with high temperatures expected to climb into the upper-70s. We’ll then see clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-50s. Sunshine will continue into Tuesday with highs in the low-80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven with highs in the mid-80s.

We stay dry on Thursday, but rain will be possible Friday and Saturday as we watch the progress of what is now Tropical Depression Twenty-Six. Right now, it could make landfall as a hurricane anywhere between Louisiana and the western Florida panhandle. Depending on the exact track of the system, we could see heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, and a tornado threat this weekend. Keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.