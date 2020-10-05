“Take Your Space”, new trailer donated to city for cleanup efforts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Doing your part by keeping your space clean is the message of a new initiative in Lauderdale county.

A special trailer was gifted by “Keep Mississippi Beautiful” to help with clean-up efforts across the city. This is in partnership with the “Keep America Beautiful” campaign.

Hardy Graham, Jr. With Meridian Coca Cola is also a local chapter member and long- time supporter of Keep Mississippi Beautiful. He says the organization chose to donate the brand-new trailer to Keep Meridian/ Lauderdale County due to their successful affiliate activities.

The trailer can be used by schools, churches, or any other organization who needs help clearing litter and trash from their area.

Betty Lou Jones, chairperson of the local chapter, challenges all citizens to use this trailer to promote area cleanups and to inspire citizens to make our city and county cleaner, greener, safer and more beautiful for its residents and visitors, to encourage economic development by displaying pride in our communities.

“We have a beautiful world, but we have to take care of it. And that is the responsibility of all the citizens. And our Lauderdale County supervisors and the city of meridian are encouraging the citizens to get involved in the latest initiative which is “Take Your Space” and being responsible for that space and cleaning up,” says Jones.

To use the trailer for pickup, call (601) 934-4822or visit keepmsbeautiful.com for more information.

