Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The latest disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is expected to become a tropical cyclone and move towards the Gulf Coast. We are looking at multiple model runs and as of now it is in the Caribbean Sea. By Tuesday evening we are expecting for this disturbance to enter the Gulf of Mexico and it could be a tropical storm.

Through Thursday this could gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico and move closer to the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Coast by Friday. As of now, this system is predicted to move into Mississippi which could affect us. Using the EMEPA live radar we are still watching Tropical Storm Gamma and the latest disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. Gamma has triggered some warnings and watches in Cuba and off of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma still has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and is expected to slow down very quickly. As of now it is expected to take a sharp turn westward toward the Yucatan Peninsula and then turn back into the Gulf of Mexico.

These tropical systems will bring rain to the area and we will be above average for the 8th through the 12th. We will get closer to normal by the 10th but we will still see above average rainfall for this time of year. Locally we aren’t see any precipitation now though, and we won’t for most of the week until Friday when the tropical system could be closer to our area and the Gulf Coast.

As you are headed out the door tomorrow temperatures will be in the the mid 50′s so you may want to grab a light jacket and we will slowly warm up to he upper 70′s by the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid to lower 60′s now, which is warmer than last night and we will continue to warm for the rest of the week. Temperatures will cool off to the mid 50′s by morning and we will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by noon. Through the afternoon we will reach the mid to upper 70′s but cool off to the lower 70′s by dinner time. Temperatures will return to the upper 50′s and lower 60′s once the sun does down.

