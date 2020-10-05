Advertisement

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s tomorrow.

Rain will move into the forecast by Friday.
Rain will move into the forecast by Friday.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The latest disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is expected to become a tropical cyclone and move towards the Gulf Coast. We are looking at multiple model runs and as of now it is in the Caribbean Sea. By Tuesday evening we are expecting for this disturbance to enter the Gulf of Mexico and it could be a tropical storm.

Through Thursday this could gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico and move closer to the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Coast by Friday. As of now, this system is predicted to move into Mississippi which could affect us. Using the EMEPA live radar we are still watching Tropical Storm Gamma and the latest disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. Gamma has triggered some warnings and watches in Cuba and off of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma still has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and is expected to slow down very quickly. As of now it is expected to take a sharp turn westward toward the Yucatan Peninsula and then turn back into the Gulf of Mexico.

These tropical systems will bring rain to the area and we will be above average for the 8th through the 12th. We will get closer to normal by the 10th but we will still see above average rainfall for this time of year. Locally we aren’t see any precipitation now though, and we won’t for most of the week until Friday when the tropical system could be closer to our area and the Gulf Coast.

As you are headed out the door tomorrow temperatures will be in the the mid 50′s so you may want to grab a light jacket and we will slowly warm up to he upper 70′s by the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid to lower 60′s now, which is warmer than last night and we will continue to warm for the rest of the week. Temperatures will cool off to the mid 50′s by morning and we will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by noon. Through the afternoon we will reach the mid to upper 70′s but cool off to the lower 70′s by dinner time. Temperatures will return to the upper 50′s and lower 60′s once the sun does down.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weather 10/03

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weather 10/03

Hurricane

The Tropics have become more active, as we see four potential developments.

Updated: 22 hours ago
Tropical Storm Gamma is making it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico but it is forecast to make a sharp turn back towards the Yucatan Peninsula. We have three other possible developments

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s tomorrow with clear skies

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
This week will be full of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. By Wednesday we start to warm up, but a small cold front will be coming through so temperatures will get knocked back down to the upper 70′s. By Friday we can start to see a few isolated showers in the area that could stick around on Saturday.

Weather

Weather - October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
Weather - October 2, 2020

Latest News

WTOK

This weekend will feel like fall

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Weather will feel like fall through the weekend with chilly mornings and unseasonably cool afternoons.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 2nd, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Absolute Beautiful Day!

Weather

Sunny and cool Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see sunny skies on our Friday with temperatures only climbing into the upper-60s to low-70s. This will be about 10-12 degrees below average for this time of year!

Weather

Weather - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
Weather - October 1, 2020

WTOK

Cold front reinforces chill beneath tonight’s full moon

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Morning chill is going to become chillier, and afternoon warmth is going to become less warm.

News

MSU Homecoming Queen is WTOK’s Weekend Meteorologist

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
MSU Homecoming Queen Shelby Mason