Tracking the Tropics: a new development could affect the Gulf Coast by the end of the week.

We are seeing three developments in the Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma, a new development in the Caribbean Sea, and a system with a small chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours near Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Gamma is still expected to move westward towards the Yucatan Peninsula. On the other hand the new development in the Caribbean Sea could move into the Gulf of Mexico and be a hurricane by the end of the week as it makes its way towards the Gulf Coast.

The other development near Bermuda only has a 10% chance for developments and has disorganized thunderstorms and showers associated with a surface trough of low pressure.

