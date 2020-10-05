Advertisement

Tracking the Tropics: a new development could affect the Gulf Coast by the end of the week.

Three developments in the Tropics could lead to rain in our area.
Three developments in the Tropics could lead to rain in our area.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are seeing three developments in the Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma, a new development in the Caribbean Sea, and a system with a small chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours near Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Gamma is still expected to move westward towards the Yucatan Peninsula. On the other hand the new development in the Caribbean Sea could move into the Gulf of Mexico and be a hurricane by the end of the week as it makes its way towards the Gulf Coast.

The other development near Bermuda only has a 10% chance for developments and has disorganized thunderstorms and showers associated with a surface trough of low pressure.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s tomorrow.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is expected to become a tropical cyclone and move towards the Gulf Coast. We are looking at multiple model runs and as of now it is in the Caribbean Sea. By Tuesday evening we are expecting for this disturbance to enter the Gulf of Mexico and it could be a tropical storm.

The Tropics have become more active, as we see four potential developments.

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Gamma is making it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico but it is forecast to make a sharp turn back towards the Yucatan Peninsula. We have three other possible developments

Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s tomorrow with clear skies

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
This week will be full of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. By Wednesday we start to warm up, but a small cold front will be coming through so temperatures will get knocked back down to the upper 70′s. By Friday we can start to see a few isolated showers in the area that could stick around on Saturday.

Tropical Depression 25 upgraded to a tropical storm Friday evening

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Depression Twenty Five formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, then on Friday it evening it strengthened and became Tropical Storm Gamma.

Weather - October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
Weather - October 2, 2020

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Depression 25 formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
By Andrew Samet
Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning and be named Gamma.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 2nd, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Absolute Beautiful Day!

Sunny and cool Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
By Andrew Samet
We look to see sunny skies on our Friday with temperatures only climbing into the upper-60s to low-70s. This will be about 10-12 degrees below average for this time of year!

Weather - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
Weather - October 1, 2020