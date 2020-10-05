Tropical Storm Delta could mean problems for us late this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Delta is gaining strength over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, and it could threaten us in East Mississippi and West Alabama late this week.

Forecast information can change, so it’s important to stay up to date with daily updates through this weekend.

The latest forecast data indicates Tropical Storm Delta will strengthen and become a hurricane before entering the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning. Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Cuba, the Isle of Pines, and the Cayman Islands.

In the Gulf, Delta is expected to intensify steadily, possibly rapidly. One inhibiting factor is cooler water along the northern Gulf Coast. That may even prompt some weakening before Delta makes landfall. Landfall is currently expected over Southeast Louisiana. The cone of uncertainty, however, spans from the Louisiana-Texas state line east to Port Saint Joe. Everyone within the cone should stay informed and begin preparing. This includes Lake Charles, Morgan City, Metro New Orleans, Biloxi, Gulfport, Mobile, Pensacola, Destin, Panama City, and Port Saint Joe.

Tropical Storm Delta is expected to become a hurricane tonight. (WTOK)

Also know that impacts can be experienced well outside that cone. Those exact impacts will become clearer by Wednesday and Thursday, but can include destructive winds, flooding rains, tornadoes, deadly storm surge, and deadly rip currents.

For East Mississippi and West Alabama, based on the current forecast, rain can begin increasing late Thursday and fall through around midday Saturday. Early indications are that 5-10 inches of rain can fall. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are also possible Friday night through Saturday morning. If this track changes, our impacts can also change. Stay tuned...

The next 24 hours will be calm. This evening will be clear, and we will cool to the lower 60s by 10 PM. We will stay clear overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 54 degrees. Tuesday will start cool. With warm sunshine, we will warm to a high of 82 degrees.

