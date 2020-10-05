Advertisement

Tropical Storm Delta forecast to make landfall Friday

Tropical Storm Delta Track
Tropical Storm Delta Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: Tropical Storm Delta has sustained winds of 45 mph according to the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow. The center of Delta will cross the area in between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula and move into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

The storm will then make landfall Friday morning somewhere between the Louisiana/Texas border and the western Florida panhandle. Even if some of these spots don’t see a direct hit, deadly storm surge will be possible in these areas.

LOCAL IMPACTS: It is still too early to pinpoint the exact impacts we will see here locally due to uncertainty in the track. If the current track holds, tropical storm-force winds would be nearly a guarantee, and occasional hurricane force-wind gusts could not be entirely ruled out as well. We’d also see a flash flooding and tornado threat if the current track holds. Our main impact day would be Friday.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: As with all tropical systems, a large amount of uncertainty will be present, especially after 3 days. Any shift in the track west or east could have a dramatic impact on our local weather. If the center tracks eastward towards Florida, our impacts would be minimal. If the center tracks over our area like the current track shows, our impacts would be what I outlined in the paragraph above. The bottom line is that we don’t know just yet what our local impacts will be. We’ll have a better idea by Wednesday, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

