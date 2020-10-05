Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean Sea

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Twenty-Six has strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta around 6:45 a.m. Monday. The center of the storm is located just to the south of Jamaica and has sustained winds around 40 mph. Delta is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning as it crosses between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Delta is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane over the central Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall as a hurricane anywhere between the LA/TX border and the western Florida panhandle. Impacts here locally will be dependent on the exact track of Delta, so make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast as it is still subject to change.

