Tropical Storm Gamma is going to move over the Yucatan Peninsula and then return to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Gamma’s new track is showing it will go over the Yucatan Peninsula with sustained winds going 35 miles per hour. It will then loop back into the Gulf of Mexico where it will become a low pressure system and weaken until it goes away. This could bring heavy rain to southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba. Tropical storm conditions are expected by Monday on the Yucatan Peninsula.

