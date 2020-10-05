Weekend wreck claims Collinsville woman

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Collinsville woman died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Choctaw County, Ala.

Rachel Nicole Manasco, 35, was killed when the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville she was driving collided head-on with a 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Adam D. Wilson, 24, from Gilbertown. Manasco was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road approximately 8 miles north of Gilbertown. State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

