Weekend wreck claims Collinsville woman

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Collinsville woman died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Choctaw County, Ala.

Rachel Nicole Manasco, 35, was killed when the 2002 Pontiac Bonneville she was driving collided head-on with a 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Adam D. Wilson, 24, from Gilbertown. Manasco was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road approximately 8 miles north of Gilbertown. State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

