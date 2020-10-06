Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 160K test positive and more than 67K recover

The health department also reports 67,948 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,580 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,436 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 144 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 160,477 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 141,554 being confirmed and 18,923 being probable. There have been 1,172,847 diagnostic tests conducted and 59,331 antibody tests. These numbers are as of October 6.

In the last 14 days, 105,439 people have been tested and 14,531 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 20,842 confirmed positives.

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw367121634
Sumter441212602
Marengo751205530
Pickens687155185

The health department also reports 67,948 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 17,699 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of October 5, there were 791 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

