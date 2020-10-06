Advertisement

Alabama AG warns against price gouging

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has received 52 complaints of alleged price gouging and fraud related to Hurricane Sally and those are under review.
The Alabama Attorney General's Office has received 52 complaints of alleged price gouging and fraud related to Hurricane Sally and those are under review.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall emphasized Tuesday that Alabama’s price gouging law, still in effect for the ongoing States of Emergency from COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally, is now extended to cover a new State of Emergency declared with the approach of Hurricane Delta.

Alabama’s price gouging law comes into effect when the governor declares a State of Emergency and it prohibits the ‘unconscionable pricing’ of items for sale or rent.

“As our Gulf Coast struggles to recover from Hurricane Sally, now residents and businesses are bracing themselves for the approach of yet another dangerous storm,” said Marshall. “They should remain on guard for price gouging and home repair fraud in the advance and aftermath of Hurricane Delta.”

Although what constitutes an unconscionable price is not specifically set forth in state law, a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days, unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost, is a prima facie case of unconscionable pricing. The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and those determined to have willfully and continuously violated this law may be prohibited from doing business in Alabama.

The Attorney General’s Office has received 52 complaints of alleged price gouging and fraud related to Hurricane Sally and those are under review.

Consumers and officials may report concerns of alleged fraud or illegal price gouging to the Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division by visiting the Attorney General’s website here or by calling toll-free 1-800-392-5658, or writing to Alabama Attorney General’s Office, 501 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama, 36130.

