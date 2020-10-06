Advertisement

Alabama has municipal runoffs Tuesday

Municipal runoff elections are being held Tuesday across Alabama.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Municipal runoff elections are being held Tuesday across Alabama. There are a few in WTOK’s viewing area.

Demopolis will elect a new mayor, since incumbent John Laney did not make the runoff. Aliquippa Allen and Woody Collins are vying for the post.

There is also a runoff for city council in Demopolis' District 3 between T’Keisha Chandler and David McCants.

In York, Jazmin Mitchell and Glenda DuBose are in a runoff for District 2 of the city council.

There is a runoff for a seat on the Pennington Town Council between Shirley Carter and James Prestage, who tied for the 5th seat.

