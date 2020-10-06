Advertisement

City leaders rethink police chief candidate decision

Former Yazoo City police chief, Ron Sampson
Former Yazoo City police chief, Ron Sampson(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -2020 hasn’t come to a close just yet, but within just a matter of months, the city of Meridian has seen 3 people take on the chief of police role after Benny Dubose’s resignation.

After an unannounced last-minute revision to the city council meeting’s agenda, all eyes once again were on city leaders and the Meridian Police Department.

Last week, Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said the city planned to recommend former Yazoo City police chief, Ronald Sampson, for the MPD post.

But after a closed discussion, city leaders decided not to go through with the presentation.

That could be due to Sampson’s track record.

He served as police chief in Yazoo City until May, when the board of aldermen voted 3-2 not to reappoint him. He left the Jackson Police Department a few years ago after a career fraught with accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination, prompting an investigation that led to his demotion.

However, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland says although they aren’t moving forward with the nomination, Sampson’s experience outweighs any issues he’s had in the past.

“The events that happened, or allegedly happened in 2008, went through their process and Mr. Sampson was demoted from the time of the allegation, but ended up being cleared of a lot of those allegations and also move back up the ranks in the Jackson Police Department,” says Bland.

Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann says past offenses like that can’t be overlooked.

“The thing that should be underscored is that they had plenty of time to vet this candidate and they were still willing to bring forward someone who is absolutely not a good fit for this department. Not only that, who’s had accusations follow them from department to department everywhere they’ve gone,” said Lindemann.

Current acting chief, Lt. Patrick Gale, has shared he will not be looking to take on the role permanently.

The mayor says one individual within the department has applied for the permanent position.

