Demopolis voters participate in runoff elections

A Demopolis voter heads to a polling place.
A Demopolis voter heads to a polling place.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis voters went to the polls Tuesday in what one city leader is calling a surprising election day.

City Clerk Sam Gross said by lunch time voter turnout in Demopolis had surpassed the city’s expectations.

Two runoffs were held for the mayor’s race and the District 3 city council race.

Aliquippa Allen and Woody Collins were the top candidates in the mayoral race. T’Keisha Chandler is up against David McCants in District 3.

By 4 p.m., 1,764 people out of over 5,000 registered voters had participated in the election.

