Dry for Tuesday, watching Hurricane Delta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are in the low-50s to start our day on Tuesday. We are seeing mostly clear skies out there this morning, and we look to see partly cloudy skies throughout our day on Tuesday. Patchy light fog is possible in spots this morning, but most of us should be in the clear from that. Any fog will lift between 8 and 9 this morning.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-80s. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies overnight with Wednesday morning lows around 60 degrees. Wednesday will once again feature partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit warmer for Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Scattered showers will be possible by Thursday thanks to moisture feeding in from Hurricane Delta.

Speaking of Hurricane Delta, the storm is now forecast to make landfall by Friday night. Landfall is possible anywhere between the LA/TX state line and the western Florida panhandle. The exact track will determine what impacts we see, and there is still a lot of uncertainty. At this time, the most likely landfall spot is near Morgan City, LA. If that track holds, here’s what impacts we might see locally:

Flash flooding would be the greatest concern, although high winds and tornadoes will also be a threat. We could see anywhere between 1-6 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall amounts will increase from east to west across our area. So places in Neshoba and Newton Counties will see more rain than places in West Alabama.

Sustained winds could be anywhere between 20 and 40 mph with gusts between 60 and 70 mph. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Rain will increase throughout our Friday afternoon, but the worst of the storm locally will be Saturday morning. Conditions will improve throughout our Saturday afternoon. Keep in mind that these impacts are likely to change. Timing may have to be adjusted as well. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!!!

