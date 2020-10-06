Fallen firefighters memorialized with annual ceremony in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A special ceremony was held Tuesday at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl to remember firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. In Mississippi, 106 firefighters have lost their lives while serving. Their names are engraved on a memorial that sits outside the state fire academy.

Firefighters from all over the state, along with family and friends, attended the annual event that pays tribute to firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

“Over the years we still have families from years past that come out to pay tribute to their loved ones that have fallen in the line of duty. It is a great honor to have it here on campus and have families come out and remember their loved ones,” Mississippi State Fire Academy Executive Director Terry Wages said.

