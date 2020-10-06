Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Delta is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later this week. Precisely where the hurricane tracks will determine the extent of the impact to the state.

Ivey said the state of emergency will begin Alabama’s preparations for Delta and allow the state to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA.

“As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates,” Ivey said.

The governor issued a supplemental order conferring with leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan.

“It has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly,” said Ivey. "Unless you are a local resident with a hurricane pass or have a pass or decal that has been issued to contractors, property management or other businesses working in response to Hurricane Sally, this mandatory evacuation notice should help us prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best.”

