Advertisement

Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta which is heading toward the Gulf Coast.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta which is heading toward the Gulf Coast.(WJHG/WECP)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Delta is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later this week. Precisely where the hurricane tracks will determine the extent of the impact to the state.

Ivey said the state of emergency will begin Alabama’s preparations for Delta and allow the state to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA.

“As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates,” Ivey said.

The governor issued a supplemental order conferring with leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan.

“It has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly,” said Ivey. "Unless you are a local resident with a hurricane pass or have a pass or decal that has been issued to contractors, property management or other businesses working in response to Hurricane Sally, this mandatory evacuation notice should help us prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best.”

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Meridian High football operations suspended due to COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said the safety of students and staff is the top priority.

News

Groundbreaking ceremony for Veterans Cemetery expansion project held Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The cemetery is expanding by five acres to make room for those who have served our country.

News

City leaders rethink police chief candidate decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
City leaders rethink police chief candidate decision

News

Alabama has municipal runoffs Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are a few runoffs in west Alabama.

Latest News

State

Some universities cutting spring break amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several Mississippi colleges and universities have decided to cut spring break in favor of ending their second semesters early.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 160K test positive and more than 67K recover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 67,948 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

State

Fallen firefighters memorialized with annual ceremony in Pearl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Garner
In Mississippi, 106 firefighters have lost their lives while serving.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 6th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Dry for Tuesday, watching Hurricane Delta

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-80s. Hurricane Delta is now forecast to make landfall by Friday night in east-central Louisiana.

News

Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?

Updated: 15 hours ago
Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?