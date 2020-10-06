Groundbreaking ceremony for Veterans Cemetery expansion project held Tuesday

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. The cemetery is expanding by five acres to make room for more burials of those who have served our country.

“We’re celebrating a groundbreaking for the expansion of the cemetery here in Newton for the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery. We’re going to be installing 1,500 new crypts to service Mississippi Veterans and their families,” said Stacey Pickering, the executive director for Mississippi Veterans Affairs.

The expansion project will cost around $3.6 million. All of the funding will come from a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

“As more and more veterans and their families have turned to this cemetery for their final resting place, so that we could provide dignity and honor for their sacrifice and their service to our country, we’ve continued to grow and have a need to add to our existing crypt field so we meet that growing demand," Pickering said. "We already have over 1,100 veterans and their family members who have been buried here.”

It is expected to take 8 to 12 months to complete the project. It will also include new landscaping and irrigation.

“We have representatives from the American Legion, the VFW, and the Mississippi Veterans Council all here today to honor our Veterans and their service and those that are here at their final resting place,” Pickering said.

