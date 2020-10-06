Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony for Veterans Cemetery expansion project held Tuesday

Groundbreaking Ceremony for MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery Expansion Project.
Groundbreaking Ceremony for MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery Expansion Project.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. The cemetery is expanding by five acres to make room for more burials of those who have served our country.

“We’re celebrating a groundbreaking for the expansion of the cemetery here in Newton for the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery. We’re going to be installing 1,500 new crypts to service Mississippi Veterans and their families,” said Stacey Pickering, the executive director for Mississippi Veterans Affairs.

The expansion project will cost around $3.6 million. All of the funding will come from a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

“As more and more veterans and their families have turned to this cemetery for their final resting place, so that we could provide dignity and honor for their sacrifice and their service to our country, we’ve continued to grow and have a need to add to our existing crypt field so we meet that growing demand," Pickering said. "We already have over 1,100 veterans and their family members who have been buried here.”

It is expected to take 8 to 12 months to complete the project. It will also include new landscaping and irrigation.

“We have representatives from the American Legion, the VFW, and the Mississippi Veterans Council all here today to honor our Veterans and their service and those that are here at their final resting place,” Pickering said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City leaders rethink police chief candidate decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
City leaders rethink police chief candidate decision

News

Alabama has municipal runoffs Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are a few runoffs in west Alabama.

State

Some universities cutting spring break amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several Mississippi colleges and universities have decided to cut spring break in favor of ending their second semesters early.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 160K test positive and more than 67K recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 67,948 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Latest News

State

Fallen firefighters memorialized with annual ceremony in Pearl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Garner
In Mississippi, 106 firefighters have lost their lives while serving.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 6th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

Weather

Dry for Tuesday, watching Hurricane Delta

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-80s. Hurricane Delta is now forecast to make landfall by Friday night in east-central Louisiana.

News

Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?

Updated: 14 hours ago
Do you think weeds are taking over downtown?

News

MPSD announces Phase 3 plans for return of students

Updated: 19 hours ago
MPSD announces Phase 3 plans for return of students

News

Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta

Updated: 19 hours ago
Local officials monitoring Tropical Storm Delta