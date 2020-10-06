Hurricane Delta now a category four hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Delta strengthened from a tropical depression to a category four hurricane in about thirty hours.

Maximum winds are as high as 145 mph Tuesday afternoon. It’s likely to strengthen and could come ashore very near category five intensity over the Yucatan Peninsula overnight. Winds will be 155-160 mph at landfall. The category five threshold starts at 157 mph.

It will weaken but only slightly over the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday around midday, and it will still be a powerful category three hurricane. It will strengthen and is expected to become a category four hurricane again over the Gulf of Mexico. Before landfall, some cooler water over the northern Gulf could help prompt some weakening. It can still be a strong category three hurricane making landfall Friday evening along the Louisiana Coast.

Local Impact

For us, a small shift west in the longer-range forecast may be to our benefit. A track through the Mississippi Delta rather than over our area will still mean gusty winds and widespread heavy rain from Friday night through Saturday. The tornado threat may be somewhat limited on this track.

Any shifting in the track of the circulation will be critical. A shifting track can cause changes in expected impacts, both here at home and on the coast. Stay informed with updated information at least once a day until this storm is no longer a threat. Always be prepared.

The Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours for us will be quiet. Tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

