Inmate dies at prison in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate serving 40 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility for two sex crimes has died at the state prison in Rankin County.

Roger Lynn Holliman, Sr., 64, was pronounced dead Tuesday. He had been in prison since March 2019, shortly after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Greene County.

Holliman also pleaded guilty to statutory rape in September of that year in Wayne County.

Roger Holliman died Oct. 6, 2020, at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. (Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)

An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner of death.

