Making sure you’re prepared for a tropical system

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Counties in East Mississippi are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Delta.

In Clarke County, EMA Director Eddie Ivy said his team has been prepared for a while. He says citizens should make sure their hurricane preparedness kits are restocked and up-to-date.

Ivy acknowledges the storm’s impact will depend on how much the current track changes over the coming days, but everyone should be ready.

“Right now we have all got to be prepared. Whether it’s Mississippi, Louisiana or Alabama, we’ve got to be prepared. Now is the time to make sure we still have our emergency kits ready to go and that we have multiple ways of receiving weather information,” Ivy said.

He said it’s all about being prepared no matter what the current track is showing. A good example was the Alabama coastline during Hurricane Sally.

“Our neighbor to the east probably didn’t prepare that well. They struggled in the days following Hurricane Sally. I’m not throwing rocks at anybody, but the more we do prepare the better we are,” Ivy said.

Flashlights, mobile chargers and alternative ways of getting weather information, are just some of the things that should be on your checklist.

