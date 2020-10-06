Meridian High football operations suspended due to COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has suspended all high school football operations due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The team will be quarantined for two weeks and the administration will follow guidelines set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Students and staff will be contacted if any further guidance is necessary.

Read the message from superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter:

