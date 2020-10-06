Advertisement

Meridian High football operations suspended due to COVID-19

Meridian High School
Meridian High School(WTOK)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has suspended all high school football operations due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The team will be quarantined for two weeks and the administration will follow guidelines set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Students and staff will be contacted if any further guidance is necessary.

Read the message from superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter:

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Obstacle course race debuting Saturday in Meridian

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The Celtic Warrior Challenge will be the first obstacle course race ever held in Meridian

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 5, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sports 10PM - October 5, 2020

Sports

Sergio Garcia birdies final hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 40-year-old Spaniard was tied with Peter Malnati going to the last hole

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 23 hours ago
Dale McKee with his unique take on the local, regional and national sports scene

Latest News

Sports

No. 2 Alabama tops No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By JOHN ZENOR
No. 2 Alabama romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24

Sports

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi St.

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By R.J. MORGAN
Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14

Sports

Ole Miss edges Kentucky 42-41 in OT for Kiffin’s first win

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Ole Miss beat Kentucky 42-41

Sports

Meridian holds punt, pass and kick competition

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Meridian Parks and Rec held their annual punt, pass, and kick competition

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Cross Creek Rivalry: Nanih Waiya defeats Noxapater by 41 to stay undefeated

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:41 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Warriors improved to 5-0 on the season with the win