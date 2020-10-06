Mississippi and Alabama lawmakers weigh in on Pence-Harris match-up

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Vice Presidential debate is still on despite a chaotic week of top officials including President Trump testing positive for coronavirus. Some Mississippi Republican lawmakers say Wednesday’s debate could be the deciding factor in a tight race to the White House.

The stage is set at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris to make their pitch to the American people. All eyes will undoubtedly be on both candidates as President Trump is battling coronavirus, and critics have raised concerns about Joe Biden’s ability to lead the country. Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS) tells me he wants Pence and Harris to address the same issues Trump and Biden debated last week, like the Supreme Court and funding for law enforcement. Guest and fellow Republican Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS) believe the debate will help some undecided voters pick a candidate. They both feel Pence’s thoughtful demeanor will help him succeed in the debate.

“He is someone who takes great deal of thought before he speaks…when you contrast the President and Vice President, particularly their demeanors, they are very different. But I believe it’s a match made in heaven,” said Guest.

“I know him, his family and his heart. They have sacrificed and served our nation honorably for years, and he’s going to come in and you’re going to see the Vice President cool, calm and collected,” said Palazzo.

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said Harris will show viewers she is a brilliant legislator and will make a great Vice President. Sewell believes Harris will be strong on stage, showing she is ready to lead the country, and even assume the presidency if she is required. The Alabama Congresswoman says she hopes the candidates will focus on healthcare issues.

“Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in their debates, will be making the case directly to the American people about why their Administration would lead and build back this country better after this coronavirus and how four more years of Trump and Pence is something the American people cannot accept,” said Sewell.

The Committee on Presidential Debates announced they are taking extra precautions to keep the candidates safe amid the pandemic. Pence and Harris will be placed 12 feet instead of seven feet apart.

The debate starts at 8 p.m. Central Time Wednesday. It will be moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

There are two more presidential debates on the calendar, but those are now in question as President Trump continues to recover from COVID. President Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over the weekend. He was discharged on Monday. Biden tested negative for COVID last week.

