Mrs. Chris Waldman

Mrs. Waldman, 68, of Meridian, formerly of San Antonio, TX, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center after a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer.

Mrs. Chris worked as a Registered Nurse for over 42 years. She held a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Florida State University and was Magna Cum Laude of her class. She also held a Master of Science in Health Education from Whitworth College. Mrs. Chris was accepted into Phi Theta Kappa and later became a member of Sigma Theta Tau, a National Honor Society of Nursing. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air force and the U.S. Army where she served a total of 16 years. Her military career was extensive and something she was extremely proud of. Her awards and commendations included: duties with the 92nd Combat support hospital (Strategic Air Command), Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement medal, and Combat Casualty Support Specialist. One of her proudest accomplishments was achieving Forces Command Nurse Assigned to the 47th Combat hospital. This extensive duty included mobilization readiness, full field deployments, and nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare training for the unit. After her honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Mrs. Chris had an extensive 27-year civilian nursing career including educating other nurses around the United States, before finally deciding to retire and whole heartedly fight her battle with cancer in 2017. She loved her career in nursing and enjoyed helping others more than anything else. She always put others and service before herself. In her spare time, she enjoyed cleaning her home, gardening, reading, writing, researching many topics, cooking, holiday time, and playing with her Doberman, Great Dane, and Labradoodle grand pup. She never wasted a minute in life and made the best of any situation. Mrs. Chris loved her church family of Toomsuba Baptist Church. Most of all, Mrs. Chris enjoyed traveling and family time with her husband and son.

Mrs. Waldman is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Dr. Lionel Waldman and son, David Waldman. One brother, Richard Schmidt (Karen); one nephew, Danny Schmidt, and one niece, Marie Schmidt as well as a host of extended family members.

Mrs. Chris is preceded in death by her parents, Richard LeRoy and Barbara Rose Hayward Schmidt.

The family requests memorials made as donations to East Mississippi Animal Rescue in lieu of flowers.

