Obstacle course race debuting Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian will host its first ever obstacle course race Saturday at Bonita Lakes called the Celtic Warrior Challenge.

The Celtic Warrior Challenge is a 5 to 7 mile race that includes over 20 obstacles throughout the course of the race. Participants will be put to the test partaking in obstacles such as wall climbing, mud crawling and heavy object carrying.

The race was originally scheduled to take place in July but was postponed to Oct. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have been met with another challenge though as Hurricane Delta could impact the area this weekend.

Celtic Warrior Challenge president and co-founder Thomas Ratliff is hoping for a great turnout and is encouraging people of all ages and skills levels to come out and participate.

“It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be something to bring the community together and get people outside,” Ratliff said. "Hopefully it will bring in a lot of economic influx into the community, bring travelers in and help put Meridian on the map because they’ve been instrumental in helping to put us on the map.”

Race ambassador Tammy Burkeen, who has competed in obstacle racing since 2016, is looking forward to having an event in Meridian and is hoping more can happen in the city in the future.

“Meridian has never had an obstacle course race so normally anyone in this community who does obstacle course racing has to travel so far to get to them," Burkeen said. “For one to be right here in our hometown and right here in our backyard is very exciting."

If you are interested in partaking in the Celtic Warrior Challenge, you can find out for information here.

